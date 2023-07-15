Langa woman accused of scalding 5-year-old boy now faces attempted murder charge

Asanda Makaluza was initially charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, but the state contended that due to the severity of the child’s injuries, the charge needed to be changed to a Schedule 5 offence.

CAPE TOWN - The state has changed the charge laid against a 22-year-old woman from Langa, who is accused of throwing hot water at a five-year-old boy.

Asanda Makaluza was initially charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, but is now facing an attempted murder charge.

Makaluza has since been denied bail after appearing in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court on Friday.

State prosecutor, Phathutshedzo Muofhe, believes the court's decision means the wheels of justice are now turning in the right direction.

"In instances like this, if bail was given, the community was obviously going to feel like they are failed."

Muofhe added that Makaluza knew what she was doing, and the suitable punishment must match her alleged actions.

"The minimum sentence it's five years as the magistrate has indicated in his judgment, and also as on my argument I raised it up," added Muofhe.

Meanwhile, the accused's defence told Eyewitness News that it would appeal the court's decision.