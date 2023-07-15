It's official, Zakes Bantwini's 'Abantu' concert going to CT's DHL Stadium

The Osama hitmaker launched the event on Friday, also revealing plans to keep the concert in the Mother City for the next three years.

JOHANNESBURG - It's official, Grammy-award-winning musician Zakes Bantwini's Abantu music event will take place at Cape Town's DHL Stadium.

The artist launched the event in the Mother City on Friday, with Mayor Geordin-Hill Lewis also present.

The _Osama _hitmaker also revealed plans to keep the concert in Cape Town for the next three years.

The Abantu event which is set to take place in October, will feature a lineup of both local and international musicians.

"The performers on our line-up, which will be revealed the following week, are so lovely. I will be the main attraction of the show, followed by another thrilling act that you will learn about."

Zakes, Nomcebo Zikode - another Grammy winner, and rapper Boity were introduced as Aline's marquee performers.

The concert, initially set to be held in March was postponed to October due to what organisers called "an overwhelming response and support of Abantu (that) has inspired us to elevate the experience and curate something truly world-class."