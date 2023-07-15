Cele urges police to be tougher on crime and 'have no mercy on criminals'

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Police Bheki Cele said he wants to see more cases of a swift response to crime by police, like in a recent shooting in Sebokeng - where officers killed nine suspected cash-in-transit robbers.

Cele was speaking at the Elkah Stadium in Soweto on Saturday, where the South African Police Service (Saps) officially launched Operation Shanela.

He said the operation is a well-funded multidisciplinary effort by government to fight crime across the country.

Cele said police needed to be tougher on crime.

“I want many Sebokengs, I want you to have many Sebokengs. When criminals carry guns and they shoot at you, they fight you, they want to kill you, make sure you have no mercy on criminals.”