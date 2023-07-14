Zuma receiving medical care in Russia, confirms Jacob Zuma Foundation

The Constitutional Court dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal’s ruling on Jacob Zuma’s release on medical parole.

JOHANNESBURG - The Jacob Zuma Foundation hon Friday confirmed that the former president was receiving medical care in Russia.

The foundation said Zuma left the country last week without any indication of when he would return.

This comes as the Constructional Court dismissed the bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal's ruling on his release on medical parole.

The foundation's spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said Zuma leaving the country had nothing to do with the ConCourt ruling.

"There is no connection. The president Jacob Zuma is not a sangoma, he wouldn’t have known last week already that the judgement is coming. In the foundation we don't have an Ismail Abramjee."