Woman accused of scalding Langa boy (5) denied bail

CAPE TOWN - The Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court in Cape Town has denied bail for the 22-year-old woman who doused a five-year-old child with boiling water in Langa township, citing that she had shown no remorse for her actions.

Asanda Makaluza appeared on Friday in a courtroom packed with community members who were angered by the act of abuse.

She lost her bid for bail after claiming she tripped while carrying boiling water and didn't burn the child on purpose.

State prosecutor, Phathutshedzo Muofhe, said that the community was a better place without her.

"Everyone wants to know and feel that their children are safe when they are playing outside. So having to have a person like Asanda, who is facing charges like this, it actually somewhat gives the community hope that at least there's something in the justice system."

The case has been postponed to 22 September for further investigation.