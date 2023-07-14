Woman (22) accused of scalding boy (5) with boiling water appears in court

The 22-year-old woman from Langa, Cape Town, is alleged to have thrown boiling water onto the five-year-old boy while he was climbing a security gate in front of her house, resulting in him suffering from burns to his face and body.

CAPE TOWN - A 22-year-old woman accused of throwing boiling water at a five-year-old boy in Langa will appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court on Friday.

The child suffered burns to his face and body.

It's believed he was climbing a security gate in front of her house when the incident occurred.

Meanwhile, the Teddy Bear Foundation advised that the child be urgently sent for trauma assessment.

The foundation's spokesperson, Zanele Mathebula, said the child might experience fear of playing outside with his peers.

"If he can go for a play therapy that will help… For the child, it can be a social worker."