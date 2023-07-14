WC govt highlights importance of improving scholar transportation in province

Transport authorities from the Western Cape Education Department, City of Cape Town and other interested parties are promoting measures in place to help ensure the safety of learners while being transported to and from schools.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government is shedding light on improving scholar transport safety in the province.

A scholar transport open day is underway at the Westridge Civic Centre in Mitchells Plain.

Five schoolchildren were killed in a bakkie accident in the suburb in May.

READ: Mitchells Plain crash: Sixth pupil dies in hospital

Transport authorities from the Western Cape Education Department, City of Cape Town and other interested parties are promoting measures in place to help ensure the safety of learners while being transported to and from schools.

Scholar transport and taxi operators are also in attendance.

Transport laws have changed since 2000, requiring these services to have operating licences.

Great to see many scholar transport operators coming to view @WCGov_Mobility and @CityofCT services.



We have to work together to make scholar transport safer. pic.twitter.com/1tZdtsfoun ' Ricardo Mackenzie MPL🇿🇦 (@ricardomackenzi) July 14, 2023

.@WCGov_Mobility hosting our scholar transport operators open day.



We working with @CityofCT and @WCEDnews as we presenting scholar transport services available to transport operators.



Working with scholar transport operators we want to ensure kids get to school safely. pic.twitter.com/dVNZzr9kux ' Ricardo Mackenzie MPL🇿🇦 (@ricardomackenzi) July 14, 2023

Mobility MEC, Ricardo Mackenzie, has reiterated the importance of Friday’s gathering.

“We’re bringing 200 scholar transport operators together - Mitchells Plain, Khayelitsha, Cape Town and some as far as Saldanha Bay came today - so as government, as regulator, as scholar transport operator and school principals to get a better understanding about what is the need out there and how we can work together to ensure the safety of the learners.”

Mackenzie emphasised that the gathering was not just about registering operators.

“We brought the City of Cape Town, we brought the provincial regulatory entity, the Department of Mobility to ensure people are registered, do they have the documentation to be a scholar transport operator, can we provide you with assistance... there’s an online registration portal here today where you can register and apply for permits online.”