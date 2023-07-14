Truck attacks: 'My future is six feet underground, I am scared,' says driver

The 33-year-old driver spoke to Eyewitness News anonymously after his truck was torched on the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal. Truck attacks have resulted in at least 21 trucks being torched in five separate incidents since Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - A South African truck driver, who was pepper-sprayed and ordered out his truck, before it was set alight, said he feared that next time he would be killed.

The 33-year-old driver spoke to Eyewitness News anonymously after his truck was torched on the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday night.

“Next time when I drive the truck they are going to come and shoot us because they show us that they have their guns. And our company doesn’t allow us to go with guns on the trucks. So, the government has to prove themselves and hear what the people of South Africa are saying.”

He said at least five gunshots were fired before a rock was thrown on his passenger window.

A pepper spray canister was also thrown into his truck, causing his partial loss of sight as he fled for his life.

“I am not feeling okay at all. That’s why I am telling you that our president has to pull up his socks and fix this thing. Our industry there is no future. My future is six feet underground because now I am scared. That thing that happened to me is very scary.”

Meanwhile the All Truck Drivers Foundation has, once again, distanced themselves from any involvement regarding the violence.

READ: Truck attacks: Police looking into long-standing local vs foreign driver issue

The chairperson of the foundation in KwaZulu-Natal, Siphiwe Sebeta, believes the motive behind the violence is the hiring of foreign national trucks drivers.

“We know what is happening outside there but it’s not our mandate to go out and burn the trucks but those who are angry they do it for their own, not for us.”

Since Saturday, 21 trucks have been torched in various provinces across the country.

- ‘There'll be no repeat of 2021,' says Cele on truck attacks