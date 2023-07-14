Truck arson: Motorists cautioned to expect delays on N3 amid road repairs

Three trucks were set alight in the area over the weekend, leaving significant damage on the road. The N3 Toll Concession said one lane would be open to traffic until the repairs were completed.

JOHANNESBURG - Motorists travelling on the N3 south towards Durban near the Van Reenen's Pass are urged to budget for delays on their route.

The N3 Toll Concession said road surface repairs were taking place where trucks were torched last weekend.

Three trucks were set alight in the area over the weekend, leaving significant damage on the road.

Infrastructure repairs continue on the N3 following an arson incident.

07h08 14/07 #N3TrafficAlert: N3-6X Km53.4 N #Construction is underway to #RepairArsonDamage as a result of last weekend's #VehicleFire incident. Expect delays along #VanReenenPass. Thank you for your patience. [00976] pic.twitter.com/5DfYJbuYgO ' N3 Toll Concession (@N3Route) July 14, 2023

To date, 21 trucks have been burnt with one fatality recorded.

The N3 Toll Concession said one lane would be open to traffic until the repairs were completed.

This comes after at least three people have been arrested in connection with the truck attacks.

The police said all the suspects were facing charges of malicious damage to property.

Moreover, the concession has urged motorists to adhere to rules of the road.

