Rand Water warns that JHB water pressure may take a few days to return to normal

This after Rand Water concluded its three-day maintenance shutdown on Friday. The shutdown reduced supply for most parts of Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg residents living in high-lying areas may still continue to experience water shortages for a few more days.

Rand Water concluded its three-day maintenance shutdown on Friday.

The three-day shutdown reduced supply for most parts of the city.

The bulk water supplier has warned that it is going to take a few days for water pressure to return to normal.

"We would like to thank all our stakeholders for their patience, support and understanding during this period. Please note that the system is going to need time to recover, as we recharge and fill up all the reservoirs," said spokesperson Makenosi Maroo.

Speaking to the media earlier this week, Joburg infrastructure MMC Jack Sekwaila said municipal tankers would continue to be stationed at a number of locations until the system fully recovered.