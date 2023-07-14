Rand Water concludes maintenance project, restores water supply in JHB

Several areas in and around Johannesburg have seen taps run dry after Rand Water embarked on repairs to three major booster stations.

JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water has confirmed the completion of its 58-hour maintenance project, adding that water supply was restored.

The bulk water supplier's spokesperson explained on Friday: “We’d like to thank all our stakeholders for their patience, support and understanding during this period. Please note that the system will need time to recover as we recharge and fill up all the reservoirs.”

Johannesburg Water on Thursday provided more than 200 water tanks and trucks to mitigate the shortage caused by the operation.

Rand Water began its maintenance project on Tuesday evening, and it concluded as planned.

High-lying areas are expected to be particularly affected as water is supplied back into the system.