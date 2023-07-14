Public has a week to comment on the CVs of the 38 candidates for PP job

The candidates are a mix of both those who’ve applied for the job and those who’ve been nominated by members of the public.

CAPE TOWN - The public has a week to comment on the resumés of 38 candidates who want to be the country’s next Public Protector.

These have now been published on Parliament’s website for perusal.

The non-renewable, seven-year tenure of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane ends in mid-October.

Before then, Parliament needs to make a recommendation to the president of who should replace her.



Among those who’ve thrown their hats into the ring to become the country’s fifth Public Protector is the current deputy, Kholeka Gcaleka.

She has two decades of legal experience and has been in charge of the office for the past year.

Advocate Oliver Josie, a former director of the now-disbanded elite investigating unit, the Scorpions, is also to be considered by an ad hoc committee of Parliament.

He’s experienced in the investigation of organised and commercial crimes.

Josie has also served as the chief operating officer of the Competition Tribunal, a chief of forensics in the City of Cape Town and a deputy commissioner at the Competition Commission.

Limpopo advocate, Shadrack Tebeile, has accepted nomination for the Public Protector’s office for the second time after being nominated in 2019 for the deputy post.

In 2020, the occasional acting high court judge successfully challenged government’s lockdown regulations against the sale of baby clothes.

Parliament’s ad hoc committee will consider the public comments to the CVs on 26 July to shortlist candidates for interviews.