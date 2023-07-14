Numsa dismisses claims that ousted president Ntlokotse not given fair hearing

Ruth Ntlokotse was expelled as second president of the union this week, after failing to attend a disciplinary hearing.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Numsa has dismissed claims by its former president, Ruth Ntlokotse, that she was not given a fair hearing when she was expelled from the union.

Ntlokotse was expelled as second president of the union this week, after failing to attend a disciplinary hearing.

On Thursday, she held a media briefing alleging that the union did not follow due process in removing her from office.

Numsa said that the process was not denied legal representatives.

Spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola: "She wanted her legal representatives to present her arguments for her in the appeals process, which is honestly unheard of. On the allegations she keeps making, she's been making these allegations for over a year and she has not provided a single stitch of evidence."