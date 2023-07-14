No conflict of interest in Ramaphosa's suspension of Mkhwebane, ConCourt finds

The Constitutional Court noted that President Cyril Ramaphosa initiated the suspension process three months before Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane agreed to investigate him over the Phala Phala matter.

CAPE TOWN - The Constitutional Court found that there was no conflict of interest between President Cyril Ramaphosa suspending Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and an investigation by her office into the Phala Phala farm matter.

In a unanimous ruling handed down on Thursday, Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya said Ramaphosa acted in a precautionary manner and with limited power.

The court subsequently overturned a Western Cape High Court ruling in 2022 that found Ramaphosa's actions to be hasty and retaliatory.

READ MORE:

The Constitutional Court noted that Ramaphosa initiated the suspension process of the public protector three months before Mkhwebane agreed to investigate him over the Phala Phala matter.

It did not agree with Mkhwebane's argument that Ramaphosa could not suspend her while also facing investigation by her office.

"The late emergence of the Phala Phala allegations cannot taint a process which was neither hurried nor irrational,” said Maya.

“Therefore, there was no exposure on the president's part to the risk envisaged in Section 96 subsection 2(b)."

Maya said the court was also not presented with evidence to show that Ramaphosa suspended Mkhwebane to delay or influence the outcome of the investigation.