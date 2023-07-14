New height detector system for infamous Muizenberg bridge

According to the City of Cape Town, the system will prevent over-height vehicles from attempting to cross to the other side of the bridge.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has warned motorists that a new height detector system has been installed at the Muizenberg railway bridge crossing.

According to the City, the system will prevent over-height vehicles from attempting to cross to the other side of the bridge.

"The new warning system electronically detects vehicles that have a high likelihood of crashing into the bridge. The new warning system makes use of two lidar units to measure the height and length of westbound vehicles," said the city's MMC for urban mobility, Rob Quintas.

Quintas urged motorists to take note of the warning signals when making use of the Atlantic Road towards the bridge.

"Once the vehicle is found to fall into the set parameters, the system sends a signal to the signalised pedestrian crossing, which then turns red to stop the vehicle that has exceeded the parameters."

The MMC added that the system will allow the vehicle detected to be exceeding the maximum height enough time to turn around and look for an alternative route.