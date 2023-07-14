Neighbours' attempts at extinguishing deadly Mamelodi blaze hampered by dry taps

Some community members at the transit informal settlements in Mamelodi said maybe Sebopela and his two children could have been alive if they had enough water to extinguish the blaze.

MAMELODI - The neighbours of a family who died in an informal settlement fire said they tried to extinguish the blaze but taps at the informal settlement didn't have water.

Sipho Sebopela and his children, aged six and nine, lost their lives when their home caught fire in Mamelodi in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

While his wife was working a night shift when the home caught fire, she came back to it burnt to rubble.

A neighbour, Busi Mahlangu, whose home is just a fence away from the scene of the fire, said she witnessed what used to be a family home being reduced to rubble.

She recalled needing to call emergency services after she realised there was not much community members could do to save her neighbour and his children.

“It hurts that we will never see them again. We really tried to help them, but we were not successful. I feel bad that I couldn't help them because I tried.”

The children's mother, who was at work when her family was trapped in the home, is now living with her relatives in a nearby community.