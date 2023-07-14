Mkhwebane lodges second recusal application against Dyantyi

In her submission to the Section 194 committee, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane provides seven reasons why she believes Richard Dyantyi should be removed as the chairperson of the inquiry.

CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has formally lodged her second recusal application with the Section 194 committee against the chair of her impeachment inquiry, Richard Dyantyi.

It comes a day after the Constitutional Court confirmed her year-long suspension by President Cyril Ramaphosa as having been rational.

Mkhwebane alleges Dyantyi is integral to alleged attempts by late African National Congress (ANC) MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson to solicit bribes to influence the outcome of the inquiry.

For this reason, she says Dyantyi can’t be allowed to continue chairing proceedings.

In her submission to the committee, Mkhwebane provides seven reasons why she believes Dyantyi should be removed as the chairperson of the Section 194 inquiry.

She largely draws on two recorded meetings between her husband and the late Joemat-Pettersson as the basis for these reasons.

Mkhwebane says Dyantyi is impacting the integrity of the inquiry by chairing proceedings while allegations of bribery and corruption are being investigated against him, both by Parliament’s ethics committee and the police.

The Public Protector also says Dyantyi has been making disparaging remarks about her to the media, for not meeting one-sided deadlines to provide the committee with written testimony.

She’s further accused the committee of continuing with proceedings in the absence of her having legal representation.

Dyantyi has confirmed receipt of Mkhwebane’s application and says he will respond in due course.