Malema says SA should not sacrifice Russia-Ukraine stance to benefit from Agoa

The US has been putting pressure on South Africa, with threats of doing away with its growth and opportunity benefits over its refusal to side with Ukraine.

JOHANNESBURG - As some of the country’s ministers put on a charm offensive over African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) in the United States, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is insisting that the country mustn’t sacrifice its stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict to continue benefiting from the programme.

Malema was speaking at The Frank Dialogue with editors in Johannesburg on Friday afternoon, saying that the Americans were undermining the country’s sovereignty.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshaveni, Trade's Ibrahim Patel and Finance Minister Enoch Gondogwana were among those who have been meeting with their US counterparts over the impasse this week.

Malema said the government had a duty to stand firm on this matter.

"We know for a fact that it's not Ukraine, it's got no capacity, none whatsoever, it’s a war that is being fought by the US against Russia through Ukraine and NATO so far under very difficult circumstances, because we are not being led by decisive leadership, so far we are trying to do best."