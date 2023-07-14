Over 1.2m job applications received through Gauteng's Nasi Ispani campaign

The recruitment programme, which was launched in June, is set to close at midnight on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Over 1.2 million young people in Gauteng are hoping to be employed through the provincial Nasi Ispani campaign.

The Gauteng government said although only 8,000 posts are available, they would do their best to place every applicant with the help of the private sector.

The recruitment programme, which was launched in June, is set to close at midnight on Friday.

Gauteng Premier, Panyaza Lesufi, said some of the unsuccessful applicants would receive training for skill enhancement.

“That is why we have decided that no one will receive a regret letter from us. We will package the applicants according to their skills, and then give them the necessary training. There are others that we believe we can give them a bursary to go study at a university.”

