Lesufi dismisses claims he's using Nasi Ispani to boost ANC ahead of polls

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has dismissed claims suggesting he is using the Nasi Ispani campaign to boost the African National Congress's (ANC) image ahead of next year's general elections.

However, some political parties have accused Lesufi of using state programmes to enhance the ANC's election campaign.

A few days after the launch of the Nasi Ispani programme, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) was the first party to slam Lesufi, accusing him of using state campaigns to benefit the ANC.

Two weeks later, ActionSA threatened to take legal action against the premier, saying he was using the programme to employ what he called ANC cadres.

However, Lesufi said the parties were merely trying to ruin opportunities meant to help the unemployed.

"ActionSA is just playing politics. We are not even prepared to engage with them. If you block this process, what will you be blocking it for?"

He said what mattered the most was that people were being employed.