Labour Minister Nxesi believes recent truck attacks linked to service delivery

So far, more than 20 trucks have been torched on key economic routes since the start of the week.

JOHANNESBURG - Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi believes the fiery truck attacks in parts of the country are linked to service delivery, blaming communities for using the attacks to draw attention to their issues.

This amid concerns of heightened truck attacks in parts of the country, including the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal and N4 in Mpumalanga.

In 2020, President Cyril Ramaphosa established an inter-ministerial committee to address the crisis in the road freight industry.

Labour, transport, home affairs and state security were set to adopt a comprehensive 11-point action plan in response to the criminal activity.

This would include doubling down on intelligence to determine the origins and the nature of the attacks, as well as reviewing policy and legislation in matters of migration and employment.

Government and some road freight associations appear to be at loggerheads about how much progress has been made in the implementation of the plan.

While Minister Nxesi believes the conflict is linked to service delivery issues, his comments differ from claims by President Ramaphosa that the attacks are well-orchestrated by syndicates looking to cripple the economy.

Nxesi also accuses some communities of using the attacks as a scapegoat to loot, calling for a quick resolution to the crisis.