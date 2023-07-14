KZN truck driver believes attacks a tool to air digruntled drivers' frustrations

In an interview with Eyewitness News, the man said drivers in the industry are generally unhappy with working conditions including long working hours and little income.

DURBAN - A truck driver in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) is alleging the recent truck attacks are being carried out by disgruntled drivers who are angry with truck owners and companies.

In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News on the N2 highway, the man who prefers to remain anonymous said drivers in the industry are generally unhappy, with employees complaining of among other things, long working hours and little income.

He believes that the torching of trucks is a tool to air their frustrations.

“At times you leave Johannesburg for Cape Town, but while on the road you get a call informing you to hurry, forcing you to drive all night. And then in the morning, you get assigned to another trip and there’s not much money.”

This truck driver who was travelling to Richard's Bay - on KZN’s north coast, said drivers work under extremely difficult conditions.

But when asked if he fears for his life amid recent truck attacks he declined, saying he understands the frustration.

“Yes, they are burnt by drivers. In South Africa, you have to fight in order to be heard, just like students fought for free education.”

The driver said although he would never participate in the recent activities, he believes the actions are justified.

Meanwhile, three arrests linked to the burning of trucks have been made.