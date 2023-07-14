'It was traumatic': Relative of 3 family members who died in Mamelodi fire

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Rebone Moswanyi came home from work to the tragic news that both her children and her husband were burnt beyond recognition.

JOHANNESBURG - A Mamelodi mother of two has been left to rebuild her home after her husband and two children died in an informal settlement fire.

She was at work in the early hours of Wednesday when she received a call informing her of the horrific passing of her six-year-old girl and nine-year boy.

Sipho Sebopela, six-year-old Kgomotso and nine-year-old Tshiamo Moswanyi were killed when their home caught fire at the Pretoria North community on Wednesday.

The cause of the fire is unclear but the family said it is awaiting a report from authorities.

Rebone Moswanyi usually came home to the warmth of her husband and her two kids, but on Wednesday morning, she came home to a yard that was filled with rubble from the fire.

As she knocked off work at six in the morning, she was expecting to find her family still asleep but was informed they were taken to the mortuary, and their bodies burnt beyond recognition.

Her sister-in-law, Lisa Sebopelo, described the pain she felt when she saw her late brother's wife breaking down in tears.

“The moment she broke down, I felt a pain I’ve never felt before. I tried being strong but couldn’t handle it. It was really traumatic.”

The mother has now been forced to live with relatives following the tragic fire. This as they deal with funeral arrangements.