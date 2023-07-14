‘Hand yourself over or we’ll fetch you’: Police warn truck attack ringleaders

Police said they were 'hot on the heels of more suspects' following the recent spate of truck attacks in South Africa, which has seen over 20 trucks being torched across the country since Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have issued a warning to the ringleaders behind the recent spate of truck attacks.

More than 20 trucks have been torched across the country since Sunday.

On Thursday, police arrested two men in Mpumalanga on charges of malicious damage to property.

The arrests came after Minister of Police Bheki Cele told journalists earlier in the week that 12 people “of interest” were identified.

National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said more were imminent.

“Police are hot on the heels of more suspects, which involves the ringleaders of these sporadic incidents of criminality.

“Either they hand themselves over or we fetch them ourselves. High-density operations continue through roadblocks, stop and searches, and the tracing operations of these wanted suspects.”