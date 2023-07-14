Flood damage to WC agri infrastructure estimated to be at just over R1bn

This comes after damaging rains pummeled the province in recent weeks, resulting in severe flooding in several communities.

CAPE TOWN - Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer said that damages to Western Cape agriculture infrastructure were estimated at just over a billion rand.

Meyer’s spokesperson, Daniel Johnson: "A rapid assessment conducted during the period 26 to 30 June 2023 considered damage to primary agriculture sites in the West Coast, Cape Winelands and the Overberg, and confirmed extensive damage to riverbanks, irrigation equipment, private roads and sediment over vineyards and fruit orchards."

He said that the estimated cost of the damage to irrigation alone sits at R7.7 million, while crop losses were at about R278 million.

"Officials will now, together with the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, approach the National Disaster Management Centre with the aim of having the flood-damaged areas declared a disaster and unlocking the relevant funding and support that could be provided."