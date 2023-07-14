'Decision on Zuma's sentence needs to be taken': DA's Malatsi on ConCourt ruling

On Thursday, the apex court ruled in favour of the Supreme Court of Appeal’s judgment that Zuma being granted medical parole by former Correctional Services Commissioner Arthur Fraser was unlawful.

JOHANNESBURG - The decision by the Constitutional Court against the granting of medical parole to former President Jacob Zuma has been welcomed in some quarters.

The Constitutional Court on Thursday dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal's (SCA) ruling that former commissioner of Correctional Services Arthur Fraser's decision to grant Zuma medical parole was unlawful.

The matter was taken to the apex court for a final word on the matter.

However, it is now up to the commissioner of Correctional Services to determine how much time, if any, Zuma still needs to serve.

Democratic Alliance (DA) national spokesperson Solly Malatsi said that regardless of a threat of more unrest, justice needs to be done.

"We have to see justice here because it will be very extraordinary for the department and incumbent national commissioner to basically ignore the Constitutional Court ruling. It will set a very dangerous precedent.”

He said a decision needs to be taken on Zuma's sentence.

"I think the challenge that now remains is an accurate reflection of the number of days Zuma still has to spend in prison.”

However, political analyst Dr Ongama Mtimka said President Cyril Ramaphosa could consider alternatives to taking Zuma back to prison, given the possible security situation, including a pardon.

"The president could find an avenue not to jail former President Jacob Zuma if the security threat is assessed by the intelligence community... Even if that is not said in public, and all that it ends with is a pardon.”