DA in Gauteng pours cold water on idea of provincial state-owned bank

In a media briefing held in Johannesburg on Thursday, the provincial government presented a weighty legal due diligence report on its plans to establish a state-owned bank.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng has called on the provincial government to prioritise basic service delivery instead of establishing a state-owned bank and pharmacy.

On Friday, Gauteng Finance MEC Jacob Mamabolo presented the legal due diligence report that he said had no legal barriers against the provincial government in establishing the entities.

The reports - which were prepared by Malatji and Co Attorneys - cost the government R4 million.

READ:

- Gauteng govt says its state-owned bank will benefit township people

- Gauteng govt looking at mixed financing plan to pay for state-owned bank

The DA Gauteng spokesperson for finance Adriana Randall said the opposition party won't be supporting the provincial government’s plan to establish a state-owned bank and pharmacy.

The party has sent questions to the provincial treasury asking whether government can afford to underwrite another State bank, considering the fact that the national government had already started work on establishing its own State bank.

Randall said the party would urge National Treasury to not sign off on these plans.

“And residents of Gauteng deserve a transparent and responsible government that sticks to their primary mandates and the DA will further not support the establishment of a provincial State bank."