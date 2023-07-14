BRICS summit won't shy away from Russia-Ukraine conflict, says Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa said as part of ensuring peace and stability in the world, South Africa still continues to have conversations with both Ukraine and Russia over the matter, and talks with other BRICS countries on the conflict will continue.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said the upcoming BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit will not shy away from discussing the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Ramaphosa said as part of ensuring peace and stability in the world, South Africa still continues to have conversations with both Ukraine and Russia over the matter.

The president said he and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently held a telephone meeting to discuss the ongoing war.

Addressing a BRICS Business Council meeting in Sandton on Thursday last night, Ramaphosa described his meeting with Zelensky as fruitful.

"I spoke to President Zelensky, and we discussed a number of issues that flow from the discussion that we had with him. And he appreciated our visit to Ukraine, and he further said, he thought that was a positive visit and he looks forward to further engagements.”

Ramaphosa further said South Africa will continue talks with other BRICS countries on the matter.

"We will continue discussions also with other leaders within BRICS as we prepare for the summit. Our country therefore continues to play an important role in trying to see how best conflicts can be resolved."

READ MORE:

- BRICS summit: All 5 heads of state to attend in person

- BRICS Business Council confirms 22 heads of state set to attend summit

- BRICS sherpas confident they have suitable criteria for admitting new members

- ‘Nothing but political jealousy’: EFF slams ANC for BRICS forum invitation snub