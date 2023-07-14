ANC RET faction on truck attacks: 'We're sitting on a ticking time bomb'

The ANC's so-called Radical Economic Transformation (RET) faction believes truck attacks are an indication of more trouble brewing as the country's poor grapple with unemployment, high living costs and a lack of service delivery.

The comments come as the government and law enforcement scramble to find the source of the recent truck attacks in parts of the country.

More than 20 commercial trucks have been torched in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Gauteng since the start of the week.

National chairperson of the RET faction, Nkosentsha Shezi, said the governing party was warned to address the socioeconomic crisis ahead of last year's elective conference at Nasrec.

"We are sitting on a ticking time bomb and all we are seeing today is part of that ticking time bomb and it's just waiting for any trigger so that it can go on a full-scale civil war, violence like we saw erupt in July 2021. The inequality is too rife and to exacerbate the matter, there is a lack of service delivery and poor governance."

While Shezi issued a scathing assessment, he said he condemned the attacks.

"Our country is in disarray. I don't condone violence, but I think when the democratic processes have been sabotaged, what else can people do? I feel for those people who think they must go out and burn everything so that their voices can be heard."