Zuma medical parole ruling will set an important precedent - DA's Steenhuisen

The apex court on Thursday dismissed a bid from the Department of Correctional Services to try and overturn the ruling that former commissioner Arthur Fraser's decision to grant Zuma medical parole was unlawful and DA leader John Steenhuisen said that they were happy with the outcome.

The apex court on Thursday dismissed a bid from the Department of Correctional Services to try and overturn the ruling that former commissioner Arthur Fraser’s decision to grant Zuma medical parole was unlawful.

The Pretoria High Court in December 2021 set aside Fraser’s decision, which came just two months into Zuma’s 15-month contempt of court sentence.

The Medical Parole Advisory Board had recommended against Zuma's release.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) last November upheld that ruling. And the Constitutional Court on Thursday followed suit, dismissing an application for leave to appeal from the department on the grounds that it had no prospects of success.

The original High Court ruling came on the back of challenges from various organisations, among them the DA.

"This obviously now closes the door, we hope, for any future abuse of medical parole by connected ANC individuals to escape accountability for their actions and misdeeds. I think it’s going to set a very, very important precedent now around medical parole to ensure it won't be abused going forward."

The SCA’s ruling now stands. And in terms thereof, the former president must return to jail but it’s left up to the Correctional Services commissioner to decide whether the time he’s spent on medical parole should count as time served.

Steenhuisen said that they would be watching that decision closely.

"But I do think it is a victory for the principle of equality before the law, where it doesn't matter if you’re an ordinary citizen or a former president, or even a sitting president, that the same set of laws, the same set of rules and the same set of standards must be applied to everybody equally, regardless of their station in life."

The Department of Correctional Services, meanwhile, said that it was still studying the ruling.