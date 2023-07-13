‘Underreporting’ of bullying at construction sites concerns engineering sector

This comes after R63 billion was lost following interferences from gang criminals hindering construction projects.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Forum of Civil Engineering Contractors said there was severe underreporting of criminal gangs who interfere with construction sites across the country because the workers' lives are threatened.

This follows information from Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Sihle Zikalala, who said at least R63 billion was lost after 183 construction projects were hindered by gangs and attacks at sites.

In one of the latest incidents, a school project in Umlazi was put on hold due to construction workers being intimidated.

The Engineering Forum's CEO Webster Mfebe: “There is gross underreporting of this phenomenon, in fact, whatever figure that you get at any given time, you need to double that figure because of under reporting, because we believe that for every site that has been disrupted there might be two that have not been reported.”

He urged management at construction sites that have been attacked to report this to law enforcement.

“It still does help to report so that there is evidence that those companies that have reported, if they can give us case numbers and even get interdicts because if you don’t report it becomes a free for all. We need to condemn the orthodoxy of violence and the lawlessness.”

READ: Construction mafia poses threat to SA economy