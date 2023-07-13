Two suspects arrested in connection with truck attacks

More than 20 trucks have been torched since Sunday, with incidents reported in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - Two people have been arrested in connection with the recent spate of truck attacks.

More than 20 trucks have been torched since Sunday, with incidents reported in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and Gauteng.

Speaking at a press briefing earlier this week, Police Minister Bheki Cele said that 12 people "of interest" had been identified.

ALSO READ:

• 'There'll be no repeat of 2021,' says Cele on truck attacks

• WATCH: Dashcam footage of a truck hijacked and set alight in Mpumalanga

• Truck attacks will have long-term effects on agricultural industry, says Nafu

• 4 more trucks torched on N2 between Piet Retief and Ermelo

• Truck attacks: 'Prioritise South Africans in the road freight industry'

• Chikunga wants harshest penalty for those responsible for truck attacks

And national police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said that they’d now made their first arrests.

Mathe said that two men, aged 29 and 27, were arrested on Thursday at their place of residence.

"The first suspect was arrested on a farm in Piet Retief with the assistance of a private security firm and the other in Ermelo. Both suspects face a charge of malicious damage to property."

The operations manager at ACSU private security firm in Mpumalanga, Bester Maree, said that after circulating information around a suspect who was caught on camera, they received a flood of tip-offs, which led to them identifying one suspect through CCTV footage and then apprehending him.

"A lot of information came in and we verified it and around 12 o'clock last night we actually apprehended the suspect that was caught on camera inside the truck, burning it."

Mathe, meanwhile, also said that more arrests were imminent.