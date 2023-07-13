TUT students protest over new direct payment system from NSFAS

Over the past week, university students across the country have raised concerns over the high bank charges that students deal with on this new funding system.

JOHANNESBURG - Students at the Tshwane University of Technology protested over the new direct payment system that has been implemented by funding scheme, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

NSFAS has met with the South African Union of Students to try and resolve this matter but there have not been any updates to the students.

This is as universities are set to re-open for the third block next week.

