Truck attacks: Police looking into long-standing local vs foreign driver issue

The recent truck attacks have resulted in at least 21 trucks being torched in five separate incidents since Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Police Bheki Cele said are many logistics companies whose truck drivers are all foreigners.

Cele said these were just some of the observations made by the inter-ministerial task team looking into truck attacks in the country.

Since Saturday, at least 21 trucks have been torched in five separate incidents across the country.

READ MORE:

In a media briefing on Wednesday, Cele said one of the motives that police are investigating is the long-standing frustration of local truck drivers over the hiring of foreigners in the freight logistics industry.

"Which then angers the South African drivers because they say they employ them cheaper, they exploit them, and they can then manage not to employ South African drivers because they employ these ones and exploit them cheaper."