Scalded Cape Town boy urgently needs trauma assessment - Teddy Bear Foundation

CAPE TOWN - The Teddy Bear Foundation said the five-year-old boy who suffered “hot water” burns in Langa township should urgently undergo a trauma assessment.

The child suffered burns to his face and body after a woman allegedly threw boiling water onto him.

It's alleged he was climbing a security gate in front of her house when the incident occurred.

The foundation said the ordeal may leave the child with long-term trauma.

Meanwhile, his mother, Zanele Khala, said he's undergoing medical tests to establish whether he suffered any internal damage.

"The problem is during the night-time, he's unable to sleep due to pain. I have to stay awake to keep him company and also dress up his wounds. He normally sleeps peacefully at night, but his condition after the incident has really been bad."

The 22-year-old woman accused of scalding the child has been arrested.

She will appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court on Friday.