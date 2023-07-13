Stage 6 power cuts to continue into the weekend, says Eskom

Eskom said the demand for electricity had been higher than expected and that the breakdown of some generating units also contributed to the highest stage of the rolling power cuts.

JOHANNESBURG - Stage 6 load shedding will be implemented into the weekend as Eskom tries to refill its emergency reserves.

The utility said the demand for electricity had been higher than expected.

Eskom said that the breakdown of some generating units had also contributed to the highest stage of the rolling power cuts.

Eskom's interim spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena, said it's important that electricity use is reduced.

"We appeal to the members of the public to assist in reducing demand and we would like to thank those who do heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers and pool pumps from 17:00 to 21:00, as this lowers demand and helps in alleviating the pressure on the power system and contributes to lower stages of load shedding."