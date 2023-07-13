Rand Water says 2 of 3 booster stations restored and pumping water again

The water utility began its 58-hour maintenance project on Tuesday, which is scheduled to last until Friday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water said that two out of three booster stations that were being repaired in the 58-hour shutdown have now been restored and are pumping water again.

The bulk water supplier is conducting maintenance work on some major systems in the city and warned residents of supply shortages.

It has had to supply over 200 additional water tankers to areas that are experiencing severe shortages.

So far, Zwartkopjes and Daleside stations are back online and are pumping to reservoirs again.

“Teams have worked tirelessly throughout the night. Zwartkopjes pumping station has started pumping to Yeoville and Meridale reservoirs," said the water utility's Makenosi Maroo.

She said that there have been no complications yet.

“The work at Eikenhof pumping station is also progressing well, we are on schedule, and we will complete work by tomorrow, Friday the 14th of July at 5 am.”

