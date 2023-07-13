Rand Water 58-hour maintenance: Gwamanda urges residents to be patient

Rand Water is set to continue its planned infrastructure maintenance until Friday morning, which will see a reduced supply of water for residents across the City of Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - Mayor of Johannesburg Kabelo Gwamanda has urged residents to be patient amid a planned reduction of water supply in the next 24 hours.

Homes and businesses in the metro will continue to experience water shortages until Rand Water concludes the maintenance of its pipelines.

The bulk water supplier began its 58-hour project on Tuesday evening, and it's scheduled to last until Friday morning.

Gwamanda said while this might upset residents, the maintenance of water infrastructure was crucial to avoid problems in the future.

“We remain grateful to Rand Water for taking into account the importance of the renewal of infrastructure and ensuring we face a discomfort now for a short period of time, rather than to face a possible day zero at a later stage.”