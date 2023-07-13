Ramaphosa, DA welcome ConCourt ruling on Mkhwebane suspension, ATM cries foul

In a brief statement, the Presidency said it had noted Thursday’s judgment affirming that Ramaphosa had followed due process and had been fair in suspending Mkhwebane.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the Constitutional Court judgment which confirmed his decision to suspend Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

President @CyrilRamaphosa has noted and welcomed the judgement by the Constitutional Court, affirming the President's adherence to due process and fairness, in the process of suspending Public Protector Adv. Busisiwe Mkhwebane. https://t.co/2QHYpTH1GO ' Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 13, 2023

The president suspended Mkhwebane in response to Parliament’s decision to initiate an impeachment inquiry against her.

The Democratic Alliance (DA), which approached the Constitutional Court in one of three matters related to Mkhwebane’s suspension, has welcomed the court’s ruling that President Ramaphosa took the right decision to place her on precautionary suspension.

It said that this has allowed her to focus on Parliament’s Section 194 inquiry and protects the integrity of the Public Protector’s office.

But the African Transformation Movement (ATM), a fervent supporter of Mkhwebane, is crying foul.

The party has accused the country’s apex court of not being impartial.

Spokesperson Zama Ntshona said that the party could not fathom how the court arrived at the conclusion that the Phala Phala investigation had no bearing on Ramaphosa’s actions.

"The African Transformation Movement remains steadfast in the view that the president’s decision to suspend Advocate Mkhwebane was retaliatory and irrational in nature, and therefore unlawful."

Mkhwebane, meanwhile, tweeted that "as to have been expected, the court did not 'disappoint'".