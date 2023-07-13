Police net 5 suspects linked to EC shooting that claimed 6 lives

It's understood that just before 8pm, three armed men entered a premises and opened fire. A community leader told Eyewitness News that the scene of the massacre was a known drug house usually frequented by young people.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police have made a breakthrough in their investigation into a mass murder in KwaNobuhle.

Five suspects were arrested during the early hours of Thursday morning in connection with Tuesday night's gun attack.

Six people were killed, and four others were wounded.

The Police's Priscilla Naidu said the incident is suspected to be drug-related.

"The suspects, aged between 21 and 34 years old were arrested in KwaNobuhle and Arcadia in Bethelsdorp respectively. They are detained on charges of six counts of murder and four counts of attempted murder."

