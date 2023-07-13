NPA granted leave to appeal EC child rapist’s ‘inappropriate 5 year sentence’

Siya Qongqo was sentenced to five years in prison for raping a nine-year-old girl at her home in KwaNonkobe in 2021, telling the court he was drunk at the time.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the Eastern Cape wants a self-confessed child rapist to be sentenced to life.

Siya Qongqo was sentenced to five years in prison, eligible for parole in 10 months after confessing to raping a nine-year-old girl at her home in KwaNonkobe in 2021.

The 45-year-old told the court he was drunk at the time.

The state has, however, now secured leave to appeal the sentence before a full bench of the High Court.

“As the NPA we appreciate that the court has given us a chance to challenge this shockingly inappropriate sentence," said NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali.

"We hope we will be able to convince a full bench of the court that the sentence was inappropriate, and a much more appropriate and stiffer sentence be given to the perpetrator.”