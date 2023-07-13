Lobby group accuses CoCT of not being transparent over electricity tariff hike

CAPE TOWN - Lobby group STOP COCT is accusing the City of Cape Town of not being transparent with its latest electricity tariff increase.

The group has joined the Good Party in its call for the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) to reject the city's 17. 6% increase, saying it's above Nersa's approved tariff hike of 15.1% for all municipalities.

The city has defended this hike, saying it got approval from the council and through a thorough public participation process.

However, STOP COCT founder, Sandra Dickson, said that the increase was rejected during that process.

Dickson said the city had not been truthful with Capetonians.

"Nersa came up with this 15.1% after the public participation process closed for the budget period of 2023/24 for the City of Cape Town, and the City of Cape Town never gave the public the option of the 15.1%."

Dickson said they also wanted Nersa to look into what she calls "unregulated" costs added to every electricity unit.

"If the city adds an unregulated portion of 37.6 cents to each unit that we buy, that is also outside Nersa's framework of approval and that is why it's shown in the city's documentation as unregulated."