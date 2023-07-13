Joburg Water provides over 200 tankers & trucks to counter Rand Water shutdown

Rand Water began its 58-hour water infrastructure maintenance project on Tuesday evening - and it's scheduled to last until Friday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Water on Thursday said it provided more than 200 water tanks and trucks to mitigate the shortage caused by the Rand Water shutdown.

The bulk water supplier said although work was completed at the Daleside Booster Pump Station, there was still a lot of work to be done at its other two booster stations.

It said the completed booster station took eight hours to repair and supply to all the areas affected there was normalising.

But Zwartkoppies and Eikenhof were still being repaired and once the work is completed, it would still take five to 10 days for areas under those stations to receive normal supply.

Rand Water said maintenance was going according to plan, but alternative water supply seemed to be running short in some areas.

Johannesburg Water said because the Daleside Booster Station was normalising, the water tankers provided to previously affected areas, such as Ennerdale, Grasmere, Drieziek and Orange Farm, were redeployed to other areas.

It said that residents in Roodepoort, Randburg and Southdale were most in need of the alternative water supply.

Johannesburg police have been providing security at the Soweto depot to ensure that water was delivered safely to communities there.