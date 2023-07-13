'I burnt it': Zandile Mafe admits to setting fire to Parliament

Zandile Mafe was not under oath when he made these utterances in a pre-trial appearance at the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - The man accused of setting fire to Parliament has in court admitted to the act.

Mafe, who's been behind bars for more than a year-and-a-half, underwent psychiatric evaluation at an Eastern Cape health facility and is currently remanded in custody at the Pollsmoor Prison until his next court appearance.

Mafe told the court that Parliament should move to Bloemfontein or Pretoria, otherwise, he'll set it on fire again.

Mafe, who faces charges of arson and terrorism, caused a number of delays in Thursday's court proceedings.

"Me, I burnt it so that so that it must move here. It must be changed to be a public toilet."

Defence attorney, Luvuyo Godla, say they needed to consult with an independent expert following the findings made in Mafe's psychiatric evaluation report.

"We are not in a position to say this is correct or this is incorrect, we're not in a position to say so, hence we are engaging someone and definitely after engaging an expert, then we will be able to come up front. We know this is a matter of public interest and we believe as well that [the] public should know... we will be able to talk."

The court barred the disclosure of the diagnosis made in Mafe's psychiatric report.

Experts have, however, concluded that the accused is unable to follow court proceedings and make a proper defence, as he was unable to appreciate the wrongfulness of his actions.