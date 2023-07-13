GP Health launches digital fingerprint system to help identify unclaimed bodies

The provincial health department said the new system is part of an effort to address the high number of unclaimed and unidentified bodies at the 11 Gauteng forensic pathology service mortuaries.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department is introducing a new digital fingerprint system on Thursday to help with the identification of unclaimed bodies at the province's mortuaries.

The department said that it has been overwhelmed by the high number of unclaimed and unidentified bodies at its facilities over the years.

It said 11 of its forensic pathology service mortuaries are holding bodies past their capacity. This while dealing with the impact of load shedding.

Earlier this year, almost 1,000 unclaimed and unidentified bodies were recorded in Joburg and Germiston.

Earlier this year, almost 1,000 unclaimed and unidentified bodies were recorded in Joburg and Germiston.

The launch of the new fingerprint system is supposed to ensure that fingerprints of the deceased are captured more clearly, and help with the immediate identification of the bodies too.

The Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research has teamed up with the Centre for Public Service Innovation to implement the new system.

A launch event is taking place at the Germiston Police Station on Thursday.