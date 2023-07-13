Gauteng govt says its state-owned bank will benefit township people

In a media briefing held in Johannesburg on Thursday, the provincial government presented a weighty legal due diligence report on its plans to establish a state-owned bank.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government said its state-owned bank would benefit township people who do not receive support from traditional finance institutions.

In a media briefing held in Johannesburg on Thursday, the provincial government presented a weighty legal due diligence report on its plans to establish a state-owned bank.

The report, prepared by Malatji and Co Attorneys, states there are no legal barriers stopping the Gauteng government from establishing its own bank.

The Gauteng Treasury Department has so far spent R4 million on researching the legal possibilities of establishing a state-owned bank and pharmaceutical company.

Finance MEC Jacob Mamabolo said if these entities become a reality, the return on investment will be far greater.

Mamabolo said development of township and rural areas in Gauteng had been stifled by banks not trusting people from there with lines of credit.

“If, as the provincial government, we don’t take deliberate steps to go and support development of the townships with a bank, with money, with finance, it will take long before townships reach a point where we want them to be."

Mamabolo said the next step was to send the legal due diligence reports for peer review by academic experts at Unisa.