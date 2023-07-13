Gauteng govt looking at mixed financing plan to pay for state-owned bank

Finance MEC Jacob Mamabolo on Thursday presented the due diligence reports on the provincial government's plans to establish these entities.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government said it is looking at a mixed financing plan to pay for the establishment of a state-owned bank and pharmaceutical company.

Finance MEC Jacob Mamabolo on Thursday presented the due diligence reports on the provincial government's plans to establish these entities.

Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng Finance MEC, said the provincial government has incurred some costs on the work being done on research whether it’s possible to establish a state-owned bank.



An aide announces government has spent R4 million so far on the research. TCG pic.twitter.com/Vufk3oS7oq ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 13, 2023

Since Panyaza Lesufi became Gauteng premier last October, much of the criticism he’s received from opposition parties has been focused on how unrealistic his plans are.

Mamabolo said that the current provincial Cabinet was under no illusions about the worsening financial health of the province.

Despite that, Mamabolo said they were committed to finding the money for making the state-owned bank and pharmacy a reality.

"We have got risks in the economy, the economic growth is being revised every time, depending on economic conditions, our capacity to generate revenue is a big problem and so we have to navigate those but the bank can be an opportunity."

Mamabolo said the Gauteng government would initially reprioritise the provincial budget, borrow from the National Treasury or work with the private sector to make sure the two entities come to light.