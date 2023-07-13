Frontrunner for Gauteng DA's top job dismisses claims party purges Black leaders

Khume Ramulifho - who has accepted the nomination for the party's top post in Gauteng, ahead of the provincial conference in August, says those that have left the party do not understand its organisational culture.

JOHANNESBURG - One of the frontrunners for the position of Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng leader has dismissed suggestions that the party purges Black leaders within the party.

Khume Ramulifho said those that left the party do not understand the organisational culture of the DA.

Ramulifho was speaking exclusively to Eyewitness News ahead of the DA Gauteng provincial congress scheduled to take place in August.

He said having served in the party for over 25 years, he has made significant contributions and is ready to lead the party in the country's economic hub.

Read: Khume Ramulifho believes as provincial leader he can win Gauteng for DA in 2024

Senior Black leaders within the DA have left the party over the years, most of them accusing the official opposition of not willing to transform.

ALSO READ:

However, Ramulifho, who has ambitions of leading the party in Gauteng said those that left were not the right fit for the DA.

"What the party has been doing, we were trying to fish either people with the potential, without really being embedded into the organisation itself."

Ramulifho who has served in the DA in various capacities said he has been able to bring about change within the party.

"This organisation is not fixated that this is one-way, and this is how things are done. I have made a lot of contribution to the party's growth in a number of strategic decisions."

Ramulifho further said if elected to the position of DA leader in Gauteng, he will focus on getting the Black vote come the 2024 general elections.