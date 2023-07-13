Family of 3 people who died in Mamelodi fire struggling to deal with tragedy

Sipho Sebopela, six-year-old Kgomotso and nine-year-old Tshiamo Moswanyi were killed when their home caught fire at the Pretoria North community on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of a father and two kids who died in a shack fire in Mamelodi said they are struggling to come to terms with the tragedy.

The cause of the fire is unclear but the family said it is awaiting a report from authorities.

The children's mother was at work when her home burnt down.

Deep inside Extension 18 in Mamelodi is the Transit Camp informal settlement which is now mourning the tragic death of a father and two of his children.

The home has been totally gutted by the fire with what used to be zinc sheets and a bathtub the only remainder of what used to be a family home.

Lisa Sebopela said her family didn't deserve to die in such a horrific manner.

"I am not coping at all. I can’t believe this is how my family died. I tried being strong, but I just can’t understand how this fire happened."

She said that she can no longer bear the site of the gutted home, saying it brings more pain and trauma.