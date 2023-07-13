Deadly KwaNobuhle mass shooting may be linked to drugs - EC police

Three armed men entered a premises in Mdledle Street on Tuesday night and opened fire, killing six people and wounding four others. Police made a breakthrough in their investigation, with the arrest of five suspects in the early hours of Thursday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police said that a deadly mass shooting in the township of KwaNobuhle is suspected to be drug related.

Police made a breakthrough in their investigation, with the arrest of five suspects in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The police's investigation into Tuesday night's massacre continues but at this stage, detectives have reason to be believe the killing may be linked to drugs.

A community leader on Wednesday told Eyewitness News that the murder scene was a known drug house, usually frequented by young people.

The police's Priscilla Naidu: "The suspects, aged between 21 and 34 were arrested in KwaNobuhle and Arcadia in Bethelsdorp respectively."

Naidu said that the alleged attackers were expected to appear in the KwaNobuhle Magistrates Court soon.